Mary Alice Buchanan, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on April 10, 2023. She was 89.
Mrs. Buchanan was born on March 26, 1934 to the late William J. “Will” and Almida Kilgore Webb. She retired as a technician from Douglas and Lomason.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 6:28 pm
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Charles Buchanan; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Carol Buchanan; and her grandson, Kurt Matthew Buchanan; her brothers, William Dumah “Bill” Webb, Joe Webb, Robert Webb, Hulett Webb, John Webb, and Merle Webb; and her sisters, Louise Webb Deese (Jay) of Dossie Webb Stapler (Murdoch).
Survivors include her son, Charles Matthew “Matt” Buchanan; her grandson, Kyle A. Buchanan; her granddaughter, Kandi Buchanan Crumbley (Tracy); her sisters, Carolyn Webb Daniel and Billie Stewart; and four great-grandchildren, Allison Crumbley, Olivia Crumbley, Austin Crumbley and Hunter Buchanan.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Gary Stewart and Bro. Ken Bowman officiated. Pallbearers were Kyle Buchanan, Hunter Buchanan, Tracy Crumbley, Austin Crumbley, Bryan Daniel and Keith Webb. Interment followed at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
In loving memory, she will truly be missed.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
