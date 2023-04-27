Mary Alice Buchanan, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on April 10, 2023. She was 89.

Mrs. Buchanan was born on March 26, 1934 to the late William J. “Will” and Almida Kilgore Webb. She retired as a technician from Douglas and Lomason.

