Marvin Walker, 53, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Jan. 4, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning, 1800 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church
in Bremen.
Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.