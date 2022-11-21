Marvin Ray Dukes Jr., 61, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
He was born Dec. 27, 1960, in Carroll County, the son of Mrs. Nettie Lou Dukes and the late Mr. Marvin Ray Dukes Sr.
Marvin worked for McIntosh Paving Company in road repair and paving for several years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Rudel Sticher of Carrollton, and Nettie Rebecca Dukes of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Joy Dukes of Carrollton, and Michael and Amanda Dukes of Whitesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
