Marvin Edge

Mr. Marvin Dewayne Edge, 78, of Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
He was born in Spanish Fort, Alabama, on Monday, July 26, 1943. Mr. Edge was the son of the late, Herman Edge and the late, Lillie Pearl (Harper) Edge Moore.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Edge is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Ellen (Parrish) Edge; his son, David Brian Simpson; his stepfather, Albert R. Moore; and by his brother, Kenneth Edge.
Mr. Edge was a mechanic by trade and owned Edge Muffler and Auto. He enjoyed going to car shows, restoring cars and was a Bill Elliott and Chase Elliot NASCAR fan.
Above all, Mr. Edge loved his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Edge Pope, of Temple; three grandchildren, Lex Pope, of Scottsboro, Alabama, Victoria Pope, and her husband, Matt Beach, of Bremen, and Justin Simpson, of Bremen; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Beach; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Sara Parrish, of Temple; his friend and caregiver, Dwayne Cole, of Bremen, and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kerry Cooke officiating.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
