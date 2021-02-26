Marvin Curry, Sr., 61, of Riverdale, Georgia, died on Feb. 19, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church Street in Riverdale. Viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
