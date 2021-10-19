Marvin Eugene Bailey, 82, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service was held at First Pentecostal Church in Villa Rica on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
