Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. 1 Thessalonians 16-18.
Our joy, prayers, and thankfulness should not fluctuate with our circumstances or feelings. When we do God’s will, we will find it easier to be joyful and thankful.
Paul was not teaching that we should thank God for everything that happens to us, but in everything. Evil does not come from God, so we should not thank Him for it.
A bad attitude is like a flat tire, you can’t go anywhere until you change it. When storms come your way, just remember you know the Master of the wind. When sickness finds you, remind yourself you know the Great Physician. When your heart gets broken, just say I know the Potter.
It doesn’t matter what we face or go through, Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. He is everything we need.
Today is the youngest you’ll ever be, start appreciating it. It’s also the oldest you’ve ever been, start acting like it.
I’m so blessed. I can walk, I can talk, I can breathe, I can see, I can hear, and I can touch.
I thank God for everything I have. Can you say the same?
Prayer is not a spare wheel that you pull out when you are in trouble. Use it as a steering wheel that keeps you on the right path throughout our life.
No matter what is going on in your life, don’t quit. No matter what obstacles you face or the heartache you feel don’t quit. Someone is praying for you and you will make it through this. God is on your side.
You must be big enough to admit your mistakes, smart enough to learn from them, and strong enough to correct them. I’d rather be rejected by man all the days of my life than to be rejected by Jesus at the end of my life. Have you ever thought that every day is a new day, one you have never seen and will never see again.
My body sometimes felt sore, but it works. I don’t sleep well most nights, but I do wake up to fight another day. My wallet is not full but my stomach is. I don’t have all the things I ever wanted but I do have everything I will ever need. My life is by no means perfect, but it’s my life and I’m happy.
People always seem to notice the change in your attitude towards them, but don’t seem to ever notice their behavior that made you change. We’re often so hard on ourselves, but remember, everybody has a chapter they don’t read out loud.
Take a moment, sit back, marvel at your life; at the mistakes that gave you wisdom, at the suffering that gave you strength.
Despite everything, you still move forward, be proud of this. Continue to persevere. And remember, no matter how dark it gets, the sun will rise again. May God bless you and Heaven shine on you.
