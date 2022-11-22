Explosions. Glass shattering. Elephant stampedes. Just another day in the life of then-University of West Georgia film student Taajera Jones ’22 on the set of Marvel’s blockbuster film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which premiered in theaters earlier this month.

Before she graduated from UWG in May, Jones already had a stint as a lighting intern under her belt. It’s all part of her master plan to become the next great director.

Trending Videos