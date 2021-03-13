Martin Anthony “Tony” Taylor, 66, of Franklin, Georgia, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

