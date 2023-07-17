Martin Meder, 92 of Villa Rica passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born on November 14, 1930. He is the son of the late Heinrich Meder and the late Rosina Meder.
Martin was a Pastor for several years at Church of the Living God in New York His hobbies included playing golf and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Martin Meder.
He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Katharina Rech Meder; sons and daughter-in-law, John Meder of New York and Michael and Betty Meder of Carrollton; sister, Eva Dorfeld of Germany; grandchildren, Suzie and Matthew Gordon of Villa Rica, Sara and Tom Petruno, Amanda Meder, and Emily Meder, all of Pennsylvania, Adam Meder of Carrollton, Eric Meder of Louisiana; three great grandchildren, Madison, Chelsea, and Cortana; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. There are no further services at this time.
