Martin Meder, 92 of Villa Rica passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born on November 14, 1930. He is the son of the late Heinrich Meder and the late Rosina Meder.

Martin was a Pastor for several years at Church of the Living God in New York His hobbies included playing golf and fishing.

