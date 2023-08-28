Martin Jackson Jones Jr.

Martin Jackson Jones Jr., known affectionately as Jack, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 78. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Jack will be remembered for his remarkable career as a restaurant owner and his unwavering devotion to his family.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1944. He is the son of the late Martin Jack Jones, Sr. and the late Doris E. Adcock Jones. Jack had a strong love for his family from an early age. He cherished every moment spent with his wife of fifty-one years, Jean Jones, and their children. Jack is survived by his daughters, Linda (David) Hudgins of Temple, Georgia, Jennifer (Darrell) Robinson of Temple, Georgia; son Wallace (Kathy) Deese of Temple, Georgia; seven grandchildren — Sue (Jonathon) Tipton, Nancy Densmore and Bobby Lessany, Jacob Robinson, Austin Robinson, Kelsey (Preston) Bailey, Jeremiah Clayton and Eli Deese; five great-grandchildren — Cooper Bailey, Tyler Tipton, Finley Tipton, Jaxon Lessany and London Lessany; cousin Lindy (Roy) Benefield; several nieces and nephews.

