Martin Jackson Jones Jr., known affectionately as Jack, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 78. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Jack will be remembered for his remarkable career as a restaurant owner and his unwavering devotion to his family.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1944. He is the son of the late Martin Jack Jones, Sr. and the late Doris E. Adcock Jones. Jack had a strong love for his family from an early age. He cherished every moment spent with his wife of fifty-one years, Jean Jones, and their children. Jack is survived by his daughters, Linda (David) Hudgins of Temple, Georgia, Jennifer (Darrell) Robinson of Temple, Georgia; son Wallace (Kathy) Deese of Temple, Georgia; seven grandchildren — Sue (Jonathon) Tipton, Nancy Densmore and Bobby Lessany, Jacob Robinson, Austin Robinson, Kelsey (Preston) Bailey, Jeremiah Clayton and Eli Deese; five great-grandchildren — Cooper Bailey, Tyler Tipton, Finley Tipton, Jaxon Lessany and London Lessany; cousin Lindy (Roy) Benefield; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lindsey Jones and his sister Gail Jones.
In 1981, Jack fulfilled his dream of becoming a restaurant owner when he opened Jones BBQ in Temple, Georgia. With hard work and dedication to excellence in food service and hospitality, Jack turned Jones BBQ into a beloved establishment within the community. His commitment to exceptional customer service made Jones BBQ a staple in the town. Jack was also the proud owner of Redtop Groceries in Temple for many years. Jack built relationships with countless community members who valued him not only as a business owner, but as a friend.
In addition to his successful career, Jack was an honorable veteran who served in the United States Army. His military service exemplified his dedication to his country and displayed his selfless commitment.
Outside of work and military service, Jack enjoyed pursuing his hobbies and interests. He found enjoyment by spending time on the water, where he could indulge in his passion for fishing. Whether casting a line into a calm lake or embarking on an adventurous deep-sea fishing trip, Jack found great joy in being surrounded by nature.
Jack will be fondly remembered as a kind-hearted individual with an infectious smile and a warm personality. He had an indelible impact on everyone he encountered, and his presence will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Temple Georgia.
The following will serve as pallbearers, Darrell Robinson, David Hudgins, Jonathan Tipton, Wallace Deese, Roy Benefield, Nathan Benefield, Eli Deese, and Jeramiah Clayton. Jacob Robinson, Austin Robinson and Tyler Tipton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www. Jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
To plant a tree in memory of Martin Jones, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
