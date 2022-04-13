Martin “Brett” Wilson, of Smyrna, formerly of Bremen, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home Family Care Center.
Gathering of life celebration will follow on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Care Center.
Share thoughts
and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
