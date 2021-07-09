Martha Walker

Martha Herring Walker, 61, of Carrollton, passed away on July 6, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, daughter to the late B.L. Herring and the late Patsy Klein Herring.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed her flower garden, cross stitching and spending time with her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Bobby Steve Walker, of Carrollton; her sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon and April Walker, of Dallas, and Justin and April Walker, of Hiram; four grandchildren, Kayla and Cole, Jeremy and Emily, Ryan and Savanna, and Hadden; and two great-granddaughters, Raelynn Rose and Adaline Grace.
Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. from West Georgia Memorial Park with Rev. Jeff Maxwell officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Ben Bradley, Luke Bradley, Mike Bradley, Steve Burson, Adam Bradley and Cole Harmon.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
