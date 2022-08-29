Mrs. Martha W. Brown, 87, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on August 28, 2022.
Mrs. Brown was born on April 2, 1935 to the late Dillard and Erma Word. She was retired from Buddy Davis’ Rexall Drug in Bowdon and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Scott Brown; and her sister, Patsy Stephens.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Terry Eason will officiate and Mr. Dwain Word will offer a eulogy. Following the service, interment will be held in the church cemetery. Prior to the services, her body will lie-in-state from 1:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
