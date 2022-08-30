Martha W. Brown, 87, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Mrs. Brown was born on April 2, 1935, to the late Dillard and Erma Word. She was retired from Buddy Davis’ Rexall Drug in Bowdon and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Scott Brown; and her sister, Patsy Stephens.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Terry Eason will officiate and Mr. Dwain Word will offer a eulogy. Following the service, interment will be held in the church cemetery. Prior to the services, her body will lie-in-state from 1 p.m. till the funeral hour.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
