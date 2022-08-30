Martha W. Brown, 87, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Mrs. Brown was born on April 2, 1935, to the late Dillard and Erma Word. She was retired from Buddy Davis’ Rexall Drug in Bowdon and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos