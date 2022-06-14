Martha Stapler

Martha Horton Stapler, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Mrs. Stapler was born in Carroll County, on Oct. 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Horton and Lonie Pearl Adams Horton.
She retired from Gold Kist where she worked as a customer service representative. After retiring she volunteered with Tanner Medical Center Auxiliary for 30 years, having served as president and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), having served as president and the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).
Mrs. Stapler was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for over 60 years and the Joy Sunday School class.
Survivors include her sons, Randy Nelson Stapler, Kipper Styles (Susan) Stapler; daughter, Holly Stapler Braswell; grandchildren, John Nelson (Cady) Stapler, Christopher J. Stapler, Adam (Haven) Morgan, Alex Morgan, Hannah Braswell; great-grandchildren, Piper Stapler, Olivia Stapler, Anders Morgan, Perry Morgan, Wyatt Lankford; and sister, Helen Tarpley.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Styles Stapler.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. Her body will be placed in state 30 minutes prior to service time.
Pallbearers will be David Adams, Roderick Thornton, Skip Ordway, Rob Robison, Mike Horton and Brad Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the DAR and Tanner Auxiliary.
Interment will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
