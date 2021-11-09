Martha Setter

Martha Maggini Stenger Setter, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a long illness.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 12, 1933, to Katherine and George Maggini, Martha graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in French. She then taught at Hyde Park Elementary School and soon after married John Richard “Dick” Stenger.
A few years after starting their family, the Stengers and their three small children moved to Paris, France, for Dick’s job, where their twins were born. The family then returned to the USA and lived in Bethesda, Maryland.
Following Dick’s sudden death in 1969, Martha and her five young children, ages 2 to 7, moved back to Cincinnati. In addition to raising her family, Martha further developed her talents as an artist, and was involved with Musica Sacra, a Cincinnati chorus known for singing sacred masterworks in area churches.
In 1977, Martha married Henry Setter, a University of West Georgia art professor, and she and her children moved to Carrollton. She taught French for several years at Oak Mountain Academy.
Martha was a gifted painter of traditional landscapes, still lifes and abstract works. She was also a wonderful cook, enjoyed traveling, especially to France, music, singing in the church choir and the Carroll County community chorus.
Martha was very active at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and she volunteered for many charity organizations as well. She was a good parent to her five children who she raised and guided, many years as a single mother, and supported them all the way through college.
Martha is survived by her children, Jerry Stenger (Leigh), of Savannah, Margaret Cash (Robert) of Roswell, George Stenger, of Bremen, Jack Stenger, of Atlanta, and Richard Stenger (Gretha), of Eureka, as well as her grandchildren Francisco and Allie Stenger; Ellie Cash; Sally Stenger; and Sophia, Joey, Beatrice and Ursula Stenger. She is also survived by her brother George B. Maggini III, (Alice), of Cincinnati, and many nieces, nephews, several cousins and wonderful friends.
Martha is predeceased by her first husband, Dick Stenger; her second husband of 32 years, Henry C. Setter; and her brother Richard Maggini, of Riverside, California.
Martha’s family is deeply grateful for the love and care she received at Ashbrook Village in Villa Rica, and from Sacred Journey Hospice Care.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, Georgia, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Carrollton on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Father James Akpan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s memory can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, GA 30117 or the Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County, P.O. Box 1273, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.