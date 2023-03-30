Mrs. Martha R. Brown, age 95, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born January 29, 1928, in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joe Rutledge and Lou Mae Johnson.
Martha was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a custodian for the Carroll County Court House for over eight years. She was a faithful Christian and was a member of Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning. Martha loved puzzles, quilting, fishing and gardening and always planted abundant flowers in her yard. She always enjoyed receiving an Easter Lily every year from her loved ones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
Loving husband, Walter Brown; sons, Terrell Brown, Dennis S. Long, and Ricky Long; daughter, Sandra Brown; brothers, Harvey Rutledge and Cleveland Rutledge, and her sisters, Doris Parmer and Gladys Hill.
Martha leaves to cherish her memory her sons, James Brown, Casey, and Sherry Crowder, Johnny Mack Brown, Sr., and Kenneth and Mary Brown; daughters, Alfreda McKeever and Tabitha and Gregory Baker; sister, Bea Ruth Rutledge.
Martha has 29 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 34 great-great-grandchildren; a total of 139 grandchildren to remember her legacy.
Funeral services will be conducted at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Boykins officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Quincy Nunn, Genesis Almon, Mario Brown, Martez Brown, and Timothy Brown, and the following flower girls are Azaria Nunn, Kaylee Brown, and Shemiracle Brown.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m..
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
