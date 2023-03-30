Martha R. Brown

Mrs. Martha R. Brown, age 95, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born January 29, 1928, in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joe Rutledge and Lou Mae Johnson.

Martha was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a custodian for the Carroll County Court House for over eight years. She was a faithful Christian and was a member of Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning. Martha loved puzzles, quilting, fishing and gardening and always planted abundant flowers in her yard. She always enjoyed receiving an Easter Lily every year from her loved ones.

