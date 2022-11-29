Martha Nell Striplin, 91, of Bowdon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Mrs. Striplin was born on March 4, 1931, in Carrollton, to the late Perry and Kathryn Robinson Styles. She worked for Carrollton Federal Savings and Loans for over 30 years and spent 20 years as the Branch Manager. After retiring from Carrollton Federal, she spent many years at Tanner Medical Center volunteering as a Pink Lady. She was also a member of Victory United Methodist Church. Martha loved living in the Victory community. She never met a stranger and was quick to share a laugh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Striplin, and her brother, P.O. Styles.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kay Striplin; her grandsons, Justin Striplin and Jeremy Striplin and his wife, Sondra; her great-grandchildren, Lane Nolen and Addison Striplin; and her sister, Billie Robinson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Victory United Methodist Church. The Rev. Faith Patton will officiate and Mr. Dave Pollard will offer a eulogy.
Pallbearers will be George Chambers, Pat Albright, Dave Pollard, Justin Striplin, Jeremy Striplin and Lane Nolen. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Watts, Edna Huey, Jim and Beverly Chaffin, Eula Mae Deese, David Tisinger and Jerry and Charlotte Yates. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Thursday, the family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
