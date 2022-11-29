Martha Nell Striplin

Martha Nell Striplin, 91, of Bowdon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Mrs. Striplin was born on March 4, 1931, in Carrollton, to the late Perry and Kathryn Robinson Styles. She worked for Carrollton Federal Savings and Loans for over 30 years and spent 20 years as the Branch Manager. After retiring from Carrollton Federal, she spent many years at Tanner Medical Center volunteering as a Pink Lady. She was also a member of Victory United Methodist Church. Martha loved living in the Victory community. She never met a stranger and was quick to share a laugh.

