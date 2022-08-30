Martha Jean West, 89, of Carrollton, passed away at her residence on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Martha Jean West, 89, of Carrollton, passed away at her residence on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jean was born in Sargent, on Oct. 18, 1932. She was the daughter of the late John William Gresham and Susie Belle Hale Gresham.
She met her lifelong sweetheart, Bobby Joe, at the age of twelve. The two married when they were 20 and were married for 64 wonderful years when Bobby Joe went home to be with the Lord in 2017.
Jean loved spending time with her family. It brought her great joy to make a home cooked meal for her family and she spent many summer days canning for family and friends. Her pride and joy were her flower gardens, she always had a large collection of flowers to tend to. Jean was also an avid wrestling fan and made sure she tuned in at least twice a week. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Carrollton Congregational Holiness Church on South Street.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe West; sister, Louise Teal; brothers, Gary Gresham, Amos “Biddy” Garfield Gresham, Sydney Gresham; and son-in-law, Michael Thomas Landes.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Jo Landes; son, Ronald Lee “Butch” West; grandchildren, Jennifer and Andy Pittman, Amanda and Michael Rickles, and Kimberly and Matthew McClure; great-grandchildren, Savannah Pittman, Andrew Pittman, Harlow Rickles, Charlotte Rickles, Bryson McClure, Gage McClure and Striker McClure; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Cook and the Rev. Curtis Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in Banning Church of God Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
