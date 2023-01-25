Jackie Pointer

Ms. Martha Jacqueline “Jackie” Bates Pointer, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.

She was born on December 8, 1939 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Odis Bates and Christine Holcombe Bates.

