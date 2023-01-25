Ms. Martha Jacqueline “Jackie” Bates Pointer, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.
She was born on December 8, 1939 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Odis Bates and Christine Holcombe Bates.
Ms. Pointer was a loyal mother having raised 5 kids on her own. She had a very strong work ethic having retired from Sewell Manufacturing in Temple then going back to work at Wal-Mart for 34 years just retiring in 2022. Ms. Pointer was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Second to her grandchildren were her pets. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy O. and Sonya Pointer; grandchildren, Steven Pointer (Karissa), Tracy Case (Chris), Michael Pointer; daughter and son-in-law, Cristi and Allen Vetra; grandchildren, Holly Langley (Trent), Taylor Edwards (Amber); son, Robert Pointer; brothers, Guy Bates, Donnie Bates; sister, Caroline Porterfield; 16 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha P. Brandt; son, Michael E. Pointer; sister-in-law, Myra Bates; and 2 infant siblings.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mason Williams, Charlie Porterfield, Ken Bates, Jason Bates, Jamie Swanger and Jarrett Anderson.
Flowers are accepted or those desiring may make memorial contributions to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 741 Blackwelder Road, Bowdon, GA 30108.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Pointer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.