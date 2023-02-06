Martha Ann Lambert Jackson, 74, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
She was born in Carrollton on July 29, 1948, daughter of the late William “Red” Henry Lambert Sr. and Hilda Jean Young Lambert.
She is survived by her mother, Hilda Jean Young Lambert; daughter, Lara Jackson of Villa Rica; granddaughters, Emma Roberts, MiKayla Jordan Willoughby (Grant); sister, Marjorie Lambert Aldridge (identical twin sister) of Carrollton; brother, William Henry Lambert Jr. “Buddy” of Carrollton; sister, Mary Anita Lambert Craven (Dan) of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Jackson Latimer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to Joyful Givers, First Christian Church, c/o Sue Head, 306 College St., Carrollton, GA; Carrollton City School Education Foundation, Scholarship Program Class of 66 Carrollton High School, 106 Trojan Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117; or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 950 East Paces Ferry Road NE Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30326.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. with a memorial service following at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
