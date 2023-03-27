Martha J. Snyder

Mrs. Martha J. Snyder, a lifelong Carroll County, Georgia resident, passed away on March 26, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Willard Mashburn and Myrtle Huckebea Mashburn.

Martha worked as a clothing designer for 28 years at Fashion Star in Lowell, Ga. She was an extremely talented seamstress and an exceptional cook. She loved being outside and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and riding the lawnmower. She was a member of New Lebanon Baptist Church.

