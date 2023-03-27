Mrs. Martha J. Snyder, a lifelong Carroll County, Georgia resident, passed away on March 26, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Willard Mashburn and Myrtle Huckebea Mashburn.
Martha worked as a clothing designer for 28 years at Fashion Star in Lowell, Ga. She was an extremely talented seamstress and an exceptional cook. She loved being outside and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and riding the lawnmower. She was a member of New Lebanon Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters & brothers-in-law, Sarah & Billy Thornton and Sandra & Steve Austin; and brother, Jerry Mashburn.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Clyde Snyder; children, Leisha Moore and Steve & Tonia Lewis; grandchildren, Crystal & Eric Brown, Kyle & Rachel Marshall, Kane & Taylor Moore, Chris Lewis, Jenny Paul, and Jessica Lewis; great-grandchildren, Blakely Brown, Tyler Brown, Tucker Brown, Hagen Moore, Logan Marshall, and Ellie Moore; sister-in-law, Susan Mashburn; niece and caregiver, Kay Thornton; and lifelong friend of almost 90 years, June Williamson.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Marshall and Pastor Sam Braswell officiating and Rachel Marshall providing a eulogy. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: David Snyder, Eric Brown, Kyle Marshall, Kane Moore, Scotty Hicks, Merrick Mashburn, Mac Lewis, and Austin Putman. Tyler Brown and Tucker Brown will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
