Mrs. Martha Sue McCormick Purgason Harbuck, age 82, of Bowdon passed away June 23, 2023.

Her funeral will be held Monday June 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Noles and Pastor Charles Harbuck officiating. Remarks will be given by her grandson, Tyler Britt. Interment will follow the service in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.

