Mrs. Martha Sue McCormick Purgason Harbuck, age 82, of Bowdon passed away June 23, 2023.
Her funeral will be held Monday June 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Noles and Pastor Charles Harbuck officiating. Remarks will be given by her grandson, Tyler Britt. Interment will follow the service in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will accept guests at Stutts Funeral Home Monday afternoon from 12:00 – 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Harbuck was born August 1, 1940 in Troup County to the late Lonnie McCormick and Ellare Wilson McCormick.
She loved her Lord and Savior and enjoyed worshiping at her church, Calvary Temple Church of Bowdon. She used her talent for music in local Gospel groups. Her favorite song was “Beulah Land”.
She devoted her working life to the care of her home. She was the matriarch of her family and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She also loved her extended family of nieces and nephews. Her most precious moments were spent at home, where she relished serving a huge meal from scratch for friends and family.
She was known as a woman with a heart of gold who would do anything she could for anyone. She always had a big garden and was willing to give the fruit of her labor to those who were in need.
Survivors include: her husband, Thomas E. Harbuck of Bowdon; two daughters, Amanda Groover (Jason) of Glennville, Ga. and Karen Buff (Arthur) of Statesboro; three grandchildren: Shane Head (Nikki) of Carrollton, John Tyler Britt (Britney) of Douglasville, and Emma Grace Britt of Douglasville; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Floyd McCormick of Roopville; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Purgason; a daughter, Angela Britt; two grandchildren, Pamela Renee Britt and Phillip Britt; two sisters; and three brothers.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin in charge of arrangements.
