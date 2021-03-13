Mrs. Martha Ann Walker Miller Greer, 92, of Bremen passed away on March 12, 2021, in a local facility.
She was born on October 5, 1928, in Bremen, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry R. Walker and Nellie Parrish Walker.
Mrs. Greer was the organist for the First United Methodist Church in Bremen, a member of the Stella Walker Fidelis Sunday School Class, a retiree of Sewell Manufacturing Company and a volunteer with Higgins Hospital Auxiliary and the Pink Ladies. She also worked in the same day surgery nursing department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Greer, and a sister in law, Jane Walker.
Survivors include her son, Bill Miller; brother, Bob Walker; nieces, Carole Jones, and Laura Walker; nephews, Rob & Amy Walker, and Jay & Hope Walker, all of Bremen; several great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 14, 2021, between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bremen. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Bill Tidwell, Dr. Tommy Green and Rev. Gerald Varner officiating.
Chuck Jones, Trey Walker, Jamie Walker, Heath Walker, Will Parrish and Jeff Walker will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Bremen City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Bremen.
Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
