Mrs. Martha Francis Shinn Durrough, age 96, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
She was born in Coweta County, Georgia on Jan. 31, 1927, the daughter of the late Barney Shinn and Mary Francis Bryant Shinn.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 7:40 pm
Mrs. Durrough was an accountant for Sunset Hills Country Club and retired at the age of 83. She loved working at the country club and fussed about retiring too soon. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Clyde Durrough; son, Steve Lee; special friends, Laurie, Brittany. Debbie. Stephen, Kyler, Avery, Ajyden and Emerson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 from noon until 12:30 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Harris officiating. Jim Collins, Phil Carter, Jimmy Tuggle and Richard Dixon will serve as pallbearers.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
