Martha Francis Shinn Durrough

Mrs. Martha Francis Shinn Durrough, age 96, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

She was born in Coweta County, Georgia on Jan. 31, 1927, the daughter of the late Barney Shinn and Mary Francis Bryant Shinn.

