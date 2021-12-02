Mrs. Martha “Elaine” Agan, 79, of Bremen, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. James Benefield officiating. Music will be provided by JoAnn Agan. Mike Westmoreland, Blake Westmoreland, Brian Westmoreland, Todd Agan, Rip Wood and Mark Lockridge will serve as pallbearers. Hunter Westmoreland will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
