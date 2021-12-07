Martha Buchanan, 77, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bowdon. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Church Cemetery in Bowdon.
Her viewing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and the service must wear a mask.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton, GA 30117; 770-832-9059.
