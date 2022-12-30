Martha Brown age 75 passed away December 21, 2022. Viewing and Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. Her viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. her service will start at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery Carrollton Ga. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.

