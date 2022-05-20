Martha Brewer,

70, of Carrollton,

died on Thursday,

May 12, 2022.

Celebration of

life service will be

held on Saturday,

May 21, 2022, at

12 p.m. at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 3176 Tyus Carrollton Road

in Carrollton.

Interment will

follow in the

church cemetery.

Viewing will be

on Friday, May 20,

2022, from 3-6 p.m.,

with the family

receiving friends

from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL

BE REQUIRED

OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

