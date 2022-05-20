Martha Brewer,
70, of Carrollton,
died on Thursday,
May 12, 2022.
Celebration of
life service will be
held on Saturday,
May 21, 2022, at
12 p.m. at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 3176 Tyus Carrollton Road
in Carrollton.
Interment will
follow in the
church cemetery.
Viewing will be
on Friday, May 20,
2022, from 3-6 p.m.,
with the family
receiving friends
from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL
BE REQUIRED
OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
