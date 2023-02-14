Mrs. Martha Ann Patterson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Verner Phillips and Millie Ballard Phillips.
Mrs. Martha graduated from Carrollton High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She found enjoyment in cooking, gardening, and tending to her flowers. Bingo was a favorite pastime of Mrs. Martha’s, and she was the lucky winner more times than not. She was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Bill Ed Patterson; daughter, Rebecca Frances Hembree; son-in-law, Mark Mabry; grandson-in-law, Michael Brewer; and all her siblings.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters & son-in-law, Brenda Buchanan, Wanda & Danny Muse, and Kim Mabry; grandchildren, Angela Dallas, Brandy & Doug Hooper, Stacy Danyel Freise, Amy Brewer, Jamie & Brandi Warren, Jennifer Higgins, Joshua & Caitlin Muse, James Higgins, Michelle & Thomas Montgomery, Jacob & Raven Mabry, and Bryce Mabry; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery, with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Jamie Warren, Joshua Muse, James Higgins, Jacob Mabry, Bryce Mabry, and Blake Brewer.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday from Noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
