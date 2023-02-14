Martha Patterson

Mrs. Martha Ann Patterson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Verner Phillips and Millie Ballard Phillips.

Mrs. Martha graduated from Carrollton High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She found enjoyment in cooking, gardening, and tending to her flowers. Bingo was a favorite pastime of Mrs. Martha’s, and she was the lucky winner more times than not. She was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Saturday, February 18, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 18
Funeral
Saturday, February 18, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
