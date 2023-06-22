Martha Ann Kirk, 77, of Carrollton, passed away on June 21, 2023.
She was born April 15, 1946 in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Willie Dean Hinesley & the late Leitha Bivins Hinesley.
Martha enjoyed being a retired homemaker and truly loved her family. She loved watching Joel Osteen on T.V. and believed in God and the power of prayer. When she was able, she loved attending events at Union Campground Methodist Church. Martha will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis Scott Kirk, an infant son, Ricky Chamblee, brother, Eddie Hinesley, and sister, Sara Jackson.
Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her sisters & brothers-in-laws, Diane & Lynn Stephens, Brenda & Walt Prichard, and Treasa & Larry Morris.
In keeping with Martha’s wishes, her body has been cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
