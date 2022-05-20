Martha Abernathy

Martha Stewart Abernathy, 89, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Mrs. Abernathy was born in Gaylesville, Alabama, on April 22, 1933, the daughter of the late Henry Lester Stewart and Dana McReynolds Stewart.
She was a secretary at Carrollton High School for 10 years, retired as office coordinator & alumni secretary at University of West Georgia after 20 years and was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Jerry Haynes; grandson, Matthew Stewart Haynes (Tara Fouts Haynes); granddaughter, Kathryn Bonnie Haynes; great-grandchildren, Henry Garland Haynes, George Abernathy Haynes; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Abernathy Jr.; sisters, Clarice S. Skene, Lola S. Maddox, Mary S. Farmer; and a brother, Herbert L. Stewart.
The family received friends on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating with interment following in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Leighton Alston, Al Abernathy, Lefty Norton, Jerry Haynes, Matt Haynes, David Mixon, Tony Haynes and Corey Bearden.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions, may be made to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, 345 Beulah Church Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.