Martha Stewart Abernathy, 89, of Carrollton passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Martha Abernathy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 19
Visitation
Thursday, May 19, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 20
Funeral Service
Friday, May 20, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
May 20
Interment
Friday, May 20, 2022
2:30PM
Carroll Memory Gardens
914 Stripling Chapel Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos