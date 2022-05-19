Martha Stewart Abernathy, 89, of Carrollton passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
