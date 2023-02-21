Graveside services for Marsha Delana Cosper, age 71, of Roanoke will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Randolph Memory Gardens with A. J. Pinkard officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Cosper passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald M. Cosper of Roanoke; two sisters, Donna Burson Waugh and Darlene Burson Shoemaker, both of Franklin, GA; two brothers, Hoyt S. Pinkard, Jr., of Roanoke and Tony Burson of Franklin, GA; special niece, Maria Tucker; special nephew, A. J. Pinkard; great-nieces, Victoria Tucker, Anna Tucker, and Alexus Pinkard; great-nephew, Tobin Pinkard; special cousins, Margaret Mitchem, Cathy Rogers, Robin Langley, and Carolyn Blythe; special aunts, Mildred Smith, Joyce Hall, and Betty Bailey; and an uncle, Vinson Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Tobin Pinkard, Ronnie Butler, A. J. Pinkard, Gregg Thorne, Jeff Thorne, Ryan Thorne, and Ken Cosper. Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Cosper’s friends, Debbie Butler, Jane Gouchenour, Rhonda Byrd, Margie Caypless, and Judy Hanson.
A Carroll County native, Mrs. Cosper was born on September 1, 1951, the daughter of Donald Reed Burson and Mavie Dean Bailey Pinkard. She was Baptist by faith and worked in the medical field before retiring. Mrs. Cosper was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Hoyt Pinkard, Sr.; and a sister, Denise Burson.
Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to the Randolph County Animal Shelter at 104 Animal Shelter Road, Wedowee, AL 36278.
To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Cosper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
