Graveside services for Marsha Delana Cosper, age 71, of Roanoke will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Randolph Memory Gardens with A. J. Pinkard officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Cosper passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her residence.

