What a year 2021 has been for former UWG star baseball player Cade Marlowe.
The UWG graduate 11 days ago was named by the Seattle Mariners as the Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year. As the minor league season concluded, Marlowe received even more recognition, this time from Minor League Baseball, as he was named a High-A West All-Star outfielder.
Marlowe, 24, has been a star wherever he has played. He began his career at Tiftarea Academy, then had a Hall-of-Fame caliber career at UWG, including earning All-American status and winning the top honor bestowed by the Gulf South Conference, winning the Commissioner’s Trophy. Now, two years after his graduation from UWG, he continues to shine with the Mariners.
He has played with three different teams this season and is currently set to begin playing in the Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas this week. He ended the year with the Everett Aquasox with the most RBI in all of MInor League Baseball, knocking in 107 runs on the year. He had 29 RBI with Modesto, then moved up to Everett, where he played in 71 games, driving in 77 runs. He finished the season with the AAA Tacoma Rainiers, going 2-for-3 with an RBI in the final game of the year.
The Arizona Fall League opens on October 13 and is a short season, with the championship set for November 20. His first game in that league will be Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. (PST) at the Salt River Rafters.
Marlowe has a career .284 batting average in 168 career games in the Mariners organization. He was drafted by Seattle following a stellar senior season with the Wolves in 2019 and didn’t miss stride, hitting .301 with Everett in his rookie season. He played with Low-A Modesto to open the 2021 season after sitting out the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, as the minor league season was cancelled. After 34 games early this year, Marlowe hit six doubles, five triples, six home runs and drove in 29 runs, which caught the eye of the Mariners, who moved him back up to High-A with the AquaSox.
He continued his hot hitting in Everett, eventually winning the Griffey Minor League Hitter of the Year award as well as the All-Star nod.
