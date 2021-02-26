Mark Smith

Mark Anthony Smith, 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
He was born on September 15, 1970, in Carrollton, to Damon Smith and Martha Jo Smith.
He was a 1989 graduate of Carrollton High School. After high school, Mark followed his entrepreneurial leanings, owning the businesses Flippers Game Room and Printing Plus before becoming an Amazon reseller.
Mark knew his purpose was found in fulfilling the “great commission” in Matthew 28: 18-20: “And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” To this end, he served as worship leader at Word of Life Church in Carrollton.
Mark was preceded in death by his son Jonah Smith.
He is survived by his wife Amy Smith, of Carrollton; his children Mitch Smith, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Nathan Smith, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Samuel Smith and Naomi Smith, of Carrollton; his parents Martha Jo Smith, of Carrollton, Damon Smith, of Bremen; and his brothers Scott (Melinda) Smith, of Chatsworth, Georgia, and David (Michelle) Smith, of Rocky Face, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Word of Life Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Jiles and Pastor Gary Harris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to Word of Life Church Children’s Ministries or Faith Outreach, a ministry to Honduras. Contributions may be made at https://www.kindridgiving.com/app/giving/Word9999723, or mailed to Word of Life Church, 1635 Bankhead Highway, Carrollton, GA 30116. The service will be livestreamed on Word of Life Church’s Facebook.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
