Mr. Mark Shackelford age 59 of Carrollton Ga. passed away November 29, 2022 Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Avery Baptist Church Whitesburg, Ga. interment will follow in the church cemetery. His viewing will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 3:00 PM to 7 :00 PM. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.

