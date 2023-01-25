Mark Mabry

A big man with a big heart, Mark A. Mabry of Carrollton, age 62, made his transition from time to eternity on January 20, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center after an extended illness. 

A Carrollton native, Mark graduated from Carrollton High School and received an Associate's Degree from West Georgia College. He was an accomplished electrician, having worked in residential, commercial, and industrial environments for Buck's Electric, West Georgia Electric, and, most recently, Utility Packaging & Construction. 

