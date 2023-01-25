Mark Mabry

A big man with a big heart, Mark A. Mabry of Carrollton, age 62, made his transition from time to eternity on January 20, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center after an extended illness.
A Carrollton native, Mark graduated from Carrollton High School and received an Associate's Degree from West Georgia College. He was an accomplished electrician, having worked in residential, commercial, and industrial environments for Buck's Electric, West Georgia Electric, and, most recently, Utility Packaging & Construction.
Mark was a gregarious and engaging conversationalist and enjoyed making connections wherever he went by telling stories and listening to those of others. He could talk with just about anyone about just about anything and was quick to laugh. Mark enjoyed sports and, when he was less active recently, combed online sources to learn as much as he could about topics such as Native Americans, the Civil War, and the culture of Appalachia. He was a devoted Christian.
His greatest love was for his wife and the family he was blessed to see expand over the years. Mark relished these relationships and provided guidance, love, and protection to those in his care that will serve as an example and always last in their memories.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Stella Mabry and brother Danny Mabry. He is survived by his wife, Kim Mabry; their children Bryce and Jacob Mabry (Raven); stepchildren Jennifer Higgins, James Higgins, Michelle Montgomery (Thomas); brother Ken Mabry (Stratton); and grandchildren Charlotte, Draigo, Tarkin, Samuel, Cora, Ryder, and Susan.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Tanner Medical Center for their care during Mark's final illness.
A visitation will be held at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Georgia on Saturday, January 28th between 2:00-4:00 p.m. The family will also hold an informal gathering at a later date to honor Mark's life and memory.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Mabry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.