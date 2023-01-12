Mark Lewis Brown, 59, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on December 27, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Kathleen Brown.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 5:30 pm
Mark Lewis Brown, 59, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on December 27, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Kathleen Brown.
In accordance with his wishes he was cremated and no services are planned.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
