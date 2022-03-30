Mr. Mark Allen Kemp, 64, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was born in Cumberland County, North Carolina, on Jan. 16, 1958, the son of the late Jack Wilson Kemp and Carol Almon Kemp.
Mr. Kemp was a 1976 graduate of Central High School, a retired construction contractor and was Methodist by faith.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Kemp; sons, Taylor Allen Kemp, Layton Evan Kemp; stepdaughter, Rhiana McGuire; stepson, Jason Fletcher; brothers, Tony Kemp (Sherry), Terry Kemp (Cindy); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tamara Kemp.
In accordance with his wishes his body will be cremated and a private family service will be held.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
