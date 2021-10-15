Martin “Mark” Dewayne Clayton, 59, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.

Mark was born on March 28, 1962, to James Robert and Elizabeth Lybrand Clayton.

He grew up in Bremen, where his drive and determination helped him make his first trade for an automobile at the age of 15, hence starting his long and successful career in the car business.

Most in the community knew him as an industrious businessman, but his real pride and joy was, as he always put it, “his bride” of 38 years, Kimberly,

and his daughter

and granddaughter. His happiness in

life came from providing for his

girls, always putting their needs and desires above his own, and quietly helping those in need around him.

He wasn’t a man of many words, but you knew you could always count on him to stand by what

he said. He was humble, honest to the core, and a fixer of anything that needed it.

For solitude and enjoyment, he loved spending time with his horses and friends, usually in that order.

Mark is survived by his loving spouse, Kimberly Sellers Clayton, his daughter, Lauren Nast (Carl), and a granddaughter, Clayton. He also leaves behind three brothers, Michael, Timothy, and Jeff,

and a sister, Connie. Mark is predeceased by his parents. He

will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, Georgia, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

The funeral service will also be held at Mill Town on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Dr. David Cooper and Bishop Evett Guyton officiating. Corey Pearson and Wendy Bennett are providing the music. Jason McConnell, Jared Muse, Craig Easterwood, Carl Nast, Justin Sellers and Drew Sellers will serve as pallbearers.

Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Hightower Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

