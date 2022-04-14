Marjorie Rayburn

Marjorie Lynette Rayburn, 78, of Hamlet, passed
away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on April 26, 1943, in Carrollton, daughter of the late Hoyt and Sarah Pauline Boyton Gladney.
Mrs. Rayburn was predeceased by her parents; and daughter, Donna Louise Rowell.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Rayburn (Ramona), and Ronald Rayburn (Debbie) of Carrollton; daughter, Terri Leigh Rayburn (Cathy Greene) of Hamlet; son-in-law, Rodney Rowell of Carrollton; grandchildren, Skye Morris, Dorothy Cates, Autumn Rayburn, Hailey Rayburn, Amber Rayburn, Drew Rayburn, Donovan Rayburn, Destiny Rayburn and Ethan Rayburn; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Elijah, Brandon, Hunter, Jardin, Molly, Augustus and Paisley.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the home of her son, Ronald, 314 Old Four Notch Road in Whitesburg.
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Rayburn family.
Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com.
