Marion Haskell Painton

Marion Haskell Painton, 83, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

He was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on July 6, 1939. Mr. Painton was the son of the late, Clyde Willis Painton and the late, Mary Inez (McMurtrey) Painton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Painton is preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Clyde Painton and by one sister, Loretta Glee Miles.

