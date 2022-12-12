Marion Haskell Painton, 83, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
He was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on July 6, 1939. Mr. Painton was the son of the late, Clyde Willis Painton and the late, Mary Inez (McMurtrey) Painton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Painton is preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Clyde Painton and by one sister, Loretta Glee Miles.
Mr. Painton served in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he began his career as an aircraft mechanic, working 22 years for Eastern Airlines and seven years for Air Tran Airlines.
Mr. Painton enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing, especially at the Christian Catfish Hole in Lithia Springs.
Above all, Mr. Painton loved his family, and he will be dearly missed. Survivors include his wife, Yalonde Joy Painton of Villa Rica; his daughters, Cherisa O'Kelley of Dallas and Julie Young of Dallas; his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Lindsey Canary of Douglasville; one sister, Anna Lee Shelton of Phoenix, Arizona; his brother-in-law, Tim Killgo of Villa Rica; his grandchildren, Mandy and her husband, Kyle Lindley, Lindsay Logan, Cassi Turner, Hayden Canary, Tyler Canary, Keith Verhine, Aaron Duncan, and Brianna Duncan; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Peavy, Landon Lindley, Annaleesa Schneider; and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services with Military Honors will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clark Boyles and Lloyd Bowen officiating.
In accordance with Mr. Painton's wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations "In Memory of Marion Painton" be made to the American Lung Association. Donations can be made at action.lung.org.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.