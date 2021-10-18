Lawrenceville – A graduate of Alan C. Pope High school and Marine Corps veteran, Jack Norton, launched AccuLine Strategies LLC this month, joining the wide network of veteran-owned small businesses in Georgia.
AccuLine is a consulting firm which focuses on public affairs and strategy, enabling clients to execute dynamic engagement strategies to put them in the strongest position to deliver their brand message to key stakeholders. The firm is also certified as a federal contractor and approved to conduct business with the U.S. government.
“I’m very excited to be in my home state after living in different parts of the country and around the world,” Norton said. “Georgia is a booming state for business, and we’re looking forward to serving our clients in the region and developing valuable ties with the community. We feel that there is a need and a space across the state for the services we provide, and we’ll be leveraging our extensive experience to bring success to our clients.”
Based in the greater metro-Atlanta area, AccuLine offers to its clientele services ranging from communication strategy and planning, to coalition building
and community engagement efforts. The firm leverages the creative strengths of its clients in order to maximize exposure and saturate relevant markets with messages and ideas that resonate with target audiences.
Norton, a Marine officer veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, has operated as a public affairs specialist for more than 14 years in the government, nonprofit, and private sectors. In that time, he has advised nationwide organizations, government entities, and senior executives on hundreds of winning communication and public affairs campaigns.
