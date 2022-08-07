Marilyn Lively Mullins, age 86, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from noon until 2:00 p.m.

Service information

Aug 10
Visitation
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 10
Funeral
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 10
Interment
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
3:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
