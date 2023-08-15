Marilyn Kinley-Watson, 84, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. She was born on July 10, 1939 and she is the daughter of the late Crawford C. Kinley and the late Bethel Rose Kinley.
Marilyn Kinley-Watson was a woman whose kindness, nurturing spirit, and compassionate nature will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her.
Marilyn began her nursing career in 1960 and continued to serve until her retirement in 2006. Throughout her many years as a nurse, Marilyn touched the lives of countless patients and their families. In addition to her career, Marilyn had a passion for knitting and crocheting. She created beautiful afghans that brought warmth and comfort.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister Joan Krammes.
Marilyn's family was at the center of her heart. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law David and Michelle Watson of Douglasville, Georgia; Joel Watson of Winston, Georgia; grandchildren, Mark Stankowski of Wisconsin, Sean Watson of Marietta, Rachel Watson McGuire of Birmingham, Alabama; Anya Watson of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Linley Dunn of Harrogate, Tennessee - brought immense joy to her life. She adored each one of them dearly.
Furthermore, Marilyn was blessed with great-grandchildren, Alexa Stankowski, Troy Watson, and Lucas Watson. Each moment spent with these little ones was meaningful to Marilyn. In addition to her immediate family, Marilyn was survived by her nephew Mark Krammes, and nieces Kelly Krammes and Kim Flook. The support and love of extended family members meant the world to Marilyn, and their presence brought her comfort.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Northumberland Memorial Park in Pennsylvania.
