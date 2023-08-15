Marilyn Kinley-Watson, 84, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. She was born on July 10, 1939 and she is the daughter of the late Crawford C. Kinley and the late Bethel Rose Kinley.

Marilyn Kinley-Watson was a woman whose kindness, nurturing spirit, and compassionate nature will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Kinley-Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.