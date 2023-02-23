Marigwen Harris Walls

Marigwen Harris Walls, affectionately known as “Toto,” passed away in Newnan, Georgia, on February 23, 2023, at 75, following a brief illness. She was born on June 28, 1947, in Franklin, Georgia, the third of seven daughters born to Betty Shelnutt & Charlie Guinn Harris.

She spent her career in the medical field working in administration. Her work in doctor’s offices was an act of service well suited to her love of people and caring nature.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Friday, February 24, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 25
Funeral
Saturday, February 25, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
