Marigwen Harris Walls, affectionately known as “Toto,” passed away in Newnan, Georgia, on February 23, 2023, at 75, following a brief illness. She was born on June 28, 1947, in Franklin, Georgia, the third of seven daughters born to Betty Shelnutt & Charlie Guinn Harris.
She spent her career in the medical field working in administration. Her work in doctor’s offices was an act of service well suited to her love of people and caring nature.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tad Smith, and sister, Cheri Wilkerson.
She is survived by her husband of 29 ½ years, Linnie Walls; daughters & sons-in-law, Shanan & Boone Atkinson, Megan & David Dover, Laura & Marshall Lowman, and Leann &
Jonathan King; her beloved grandchildren, Allie Kiess, Dylan Kiess, Andrew Molnar, Owen Dover, Olivia Dover, Charlotte Dover, and Bentley Lowman; great-grandchild, Mary Collins Kiess; her very close-knit sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenda Huckaby, Wanda & Clay Marlow, June & Bob Hopkins, Stari
& David Harrison, and Wendy & Donnie Kimble; and so many much-loved nieces and nephews she so adored. She had many special friend groups, including those from Driveway Therapy,
FightingTown Creek Cabins Friends, OYCG Group, and countless others she’s encountered.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home,
with Bro. Michael Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Boone Atkinson, David Dover, Marshall Lowman, Jonathan King, Dylan Kiess, Andrew Molnar, and Owen Dover.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
