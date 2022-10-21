Alma Marie Potts, 75 of Rockmart passed away on October 19, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 22, 2022 between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. from the Church of God of Prophecy in Douglasville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Alma Marie Potts, 75 of Rockmart passed away on October 19, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 22, 2022 between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. from the Church of God of Prophecy in Douglasville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. from the church.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.