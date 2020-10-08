Graveside services for Marie Harrington, 83, of Roanoke, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. Central Time at Bethel East Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Keith Runels officiating and Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and/or funeral wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Harrington passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Majestic Senior Living in Bowdon, Georgia.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Harrington, of Roanoke; three daughters, Sheila Geter, (husband, Frankie) of Bowdon, Melinda Robinson (husband, Greg) of Wedowee, and Krista Traylor, (husband, Thomas) of Woodland; a son, Tim Harrington, (wife, Lynn) of Woodland; seven sisters, Dorothy Yonder, of Austell, Georgia, Virginia Caldwell, of Bowdon, Faye Hickey, of Bremen, Georgia, Patricia Burdette of Carrollton, Geraldine English of Bremen, Carolyn Morgan of Woodstock, Georgia, and Betty Sue Robinson of Bowdon; two brothers, Edward Rice of Bowdon and Michael Rice of Bowdon; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
A Randolph County native, Mrs. Harrington was born on March 17, 1937, in Newell, Alabama, the daughter of Robert Lee and Winnie Ruth Smith Rice. She was Christian by faith and was a member of Bethel East Baptist Church. She and her husband raised chickens on their farm. Mrs. Harrington was preceded in death by her parents
Memorials may be floral or the family requests donations go to Bethel East Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.